Nikkei rises to 33-month high, posts best January gain in 15 years

TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Thursday, posting its best January in 15 years as gains in
the banking sector lifted sentiment, offsetting gloomy earnings
from such bellwether companies like Nintendo Co.
    The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to a new 33-month high
of 11,138.66 points and posted a 7.2 percent gain this month,
its strongest January performance since 1998 after rallying 22.9
percent in 2012.  
    The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 940.25.

