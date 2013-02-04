Nikkei rises on further signs of U.S. recovery, weak yen

TOKYO, Feb 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to a fresh 33-month high after Monday's opening, with U.S. stocks lifted to five-year highs by robust data suggesting a U.S. economic recovery was on track. The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 11,235.11, the highest since May 2010, while the broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 948.80.