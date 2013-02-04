Nikkei rises for 5th day to a new 33-month high, Panasonic soars

TOKYO, Feb 4 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed for a fifth straight day to a fresh 33-month peak on Monday as a softer yen led exporters higher, and hints of a recovery for troubled consumer electronics companies saw Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp attract buying from retail investors. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 11,260.35, and the broader Topix gained 1.4 percent to 955.75.