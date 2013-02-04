版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 14:10 BJT

Nikkei rises for 5th day to a new 33-month high, Panasonic soars

TOKYO, Feb 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed for a fifth straight day to a fresh 33-month peak on
Monday as a softer yen led exporters higher, and hints of a
recovery for troubled consumer electronics companies saw
Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp attract buying
from retail investors.
    The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 11,260.35, and the
broader Topix gained 1.4 percent to 955.75.

