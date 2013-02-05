版本:
Nikkei loses over 1 pct as euro fears spur profit-taking

TOKYO, Feb 5 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped at Tuesday's open as renewed fears about the debt crisis
in peripheral euro zone countries prompted investors to lock in
profits following five straight days of gains.
    The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 11,112.97, while
the broader Topix lost 1.1 percent to 944.95.
