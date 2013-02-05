版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 14:05 BJT

Nikkei snaps 5-day winning streak on euro zone worries

TOKYO, Feb 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak as renewed
worries about the euro zone crisis triggered profit-taking from
recent gains, with the benchmark pulling away from a 33-month
high hit the previous day.
    The Nikkei dropped 1.9 percent to 11,046.92, moving
away from a 33-month closing high of 11,260.35 hit on Monday.
    The broader Topix fell 1.7 percent to 939.70.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐