版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 08:06 BJT

Nikkei jumps 2 pct after BOJ chief signals early departure

TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 2.1
percent in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a sharp fall in
the yen after central bank Governor Masaaki Shirakawa decided to
step down three weeks earlier than expected.
    His decision may bring forward an anticipated shift to a
more aggressive monetary policy. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has
put the Bank of Japan under relentless pressure to do more to
lift the economy and made it clear he wants someone in the job
who will be bolder in loosening policy. 
    The Nikkei advanced 228.93 points to 11,275.85,
while the broader Topix index gained 2 percent to
959.02.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐