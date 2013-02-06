版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 14:08 BJT

Nikkei jumps to over 4-year high on BOJ governor's early departure

TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei average surged 3.8
percent to close at its highest since October 2008, after the
yen fell sharply on bets that the central bank governor's
decision to step down early will leave the door open for a
governor eager for more aggressive monetary easing.
    The benchmark packed on 416.83 points to 11,463.75, marking
its biggest one-day gain since the post-quake volatile trade in
March 2011, as the Japanese currency hit a fresh low of 94.08
against the dollar on the news.
    The broader Topix jumped 3.1 percent to 986.82 in
heavy trade, with 4.61 billion shares changing hands, just under
Tuesday's 4.8 billion shares, which was the highest since March
2011.

