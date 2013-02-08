Nikkei falls as euro zone uncertainty sours mood

METALS-London copper slips as North Korea tensions grow

(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on hopes demand will heat up during the second quarter. North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression, as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific. The n