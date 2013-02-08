版本:
Nikkei falls as euro zone uncertainty sours mood

TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended its losses to a second day on Friday as investor
sentiment was dented by uncertainty over the euro zone economy,
triggered by gloomy comments from the ECB president on Europe's
outlook.
     The Nikkei average fell 1.0 percent to 11,241.09,
while the broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 963.96.
