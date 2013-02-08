版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 8日 星期五 14:05 BJT

Nikkei snaps 12-week winning streak on euro zone worry

TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Friday to mark its first weekly loss in 13 weeks as
sentiment was dented by gloomy comments from the ECB president
on Europe's outlook, while Sony Corp tripped up on
disappointing quarterly results. 
    The Nikkei fell 1.8 percent to 11,153.16, closing
down 0.3 percent on the week to break its longest weekly winning
streak in 54 years. It also backed further away from a 33-month
high of 11,498.42 struck on Wednesday.
    The broader Topix lost 1.2 percent to 957.35.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐