Nikkei snaps 12-week winning streak on euro zone worry

TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday to mark its first weekly loss in 13 weeks as sentiment was dented by gloomy comments from the ECB president on Europe's outlook, while Sony Corp tripped up on disappointing quarterly results. The Nikkei fell 1.8 percent to 11,153.16, closing down 0.3 percent on the week to break its longest weekly winning streak in 54 years. It also backed further away from a 33-month high of 11,498.42 struck on Wednesday. The broader Topix lost 1.2 percent to 957.35.