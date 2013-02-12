版本:
Nikkei rises on yen's weakness, moving closer to 33-month high

TOKYO Feb 12 Japan's Nikkei share average gained 1.7 percent on Tuesday as exporters rose on a weaker yen after a U.S. Treasury official said the Washington supports Japan's efforts to end deflation and re-invigorate growth.

The index rose to 11,346.72, moving closer to a 33-month high of 11,498.42 struck last Wednesday.

The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 971.36.
