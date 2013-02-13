版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 14:09 BJT

Nikkei pulls back on profit-taking, Gree tumbles

TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Wednesday as investors took profits on exporters as
the yen jerked higher, while social gaming company Gree Inc
 suffered a steep fall after cutting its annual profit
forecast.
    The Nikkei lost 1 percent to 11,251.41, moving
further away from a 33-month high of 11,498.42 hit a week
earlier. The broader Topix shed 1.2 percent to 957.02.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐