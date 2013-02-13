Nikkei pulls back on profit-taking, Gree tumbles

TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Wednesday as investors took profits on exporters as the yen jerked higher, while social gaming company Gree Inc suffered a steep fall after cutting its annual profit forecast. The Nikkei lost 1 percent to 11,251.41, moving further away from a 33-month high of 11,498.42 hit a week earlier. The broader Topix shed 1.2 percent to 957.02.