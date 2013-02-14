版本:
2013年 2月 14日

Nikkei edges up, BOJ expected to calm tensions over policy easing

TOKYO, Feb 14 The Nikkei share average inched up
at Thursday's open, with the Bank of Japan's widely-expected
decision to leave policy unchanged potentially soothing
international tensions over Japan's aggressive monetary easing
that has driven the yen lower.
    The Nikkei tiptoed up 0.1 percent to 11,264.35,
while the broader Topix also crept up 0.1 percent to
957.56.

