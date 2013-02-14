版本:
2013年 2月 14日

Nikkei rises on strong earnings but mood cautious before G20

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Thursday as investors flocked to companies posting
rosy earnings, such as brewer Asahi Group Holdings, but
gains were modest as many investors trod cautiously before a
meeting of G20 finance ministers this weekend.
    The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 11,307.28, while
the broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 954.88.

