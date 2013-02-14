Nikkei rises on strong earnings but mood cautious before G20

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Thursday as investors flocked to companies posting rosy earnings, such as brewer Asahi Group Holdings, but gains were modest as many investors trod cautiously before a meeting of G20 finance ministers this weekend. The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 11,307.28, while the broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 954.88.