Nikkei falls on weak euro zone growth, caution before G20

TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped at Friday's open, with exporters weaker on concerns
about a deepening recession in the euro zone and the yen firming
yen ahead of a G20 meeting, where the Japanese government's
policies weakening the currency could be criticised. 
    The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 11,233.66, while the
broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 948.20.
