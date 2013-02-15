Nikkei falls on weak euro zone growth, caution before G20

TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Friday's open, with exporters weaker on concerns about a deepening recession in the euro zone and the yen firming yen ahead of a G20 meeting, where the Japanese government's policies weakening the currency could be criticised. The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 11,233.66, while the broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 948.20.