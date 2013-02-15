Nikkei falls on caution ahead of G20, euro zone worries

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday as investors pared their exposure to exporters and banks as they cautiously awaited the outcome of the weekend G20 meeting, while a deepening recession in the euro zone also dragged. Investor sentiment deteriorated further in late trade on news that a conservative, former finance ministry bureaucrat is the leading candidate to head the Japanese central bank. The Nikkei closed down 1.2 percent at 11,173.83 after falling as much as 2.1 percent. The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 942.41.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: