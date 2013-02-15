版本:
Nikkei falls on caution ahead of G20, euro zone worries

TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday as investors pared their exposure to exporters and
banks as they cautiously awaited the outcome of the weekend G20
meeting, while a deepening recession in the euro zone also
dragged.
    Investor sentiment deteriorated further in late trade on
news that a conservative, former finance ministry bureaucrat is
the leading candidate to head the Japanese central bank.
 
    The Nikkei closed down 1.2 percent at 11,173.83
after falling as much as 2.1 percent. The broader Topix 
dropped 1.3 percent to 942.41.
