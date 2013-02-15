Nikkei falls on caution ahead of G20, euro zone worries

TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday as investors pared their exposure to exporters and banks as they cautiously awaited the outcome of the weekend G20 meeting, while a deepening recession in the euro zone also dragged. Investor sentiment deteriorated further in late trade on news that a conservative, former finance ministry bureaucrat is the leading candidate to head the Japanese central bank. The Nikkei closed down 1.2 percent at 11,173.83 after falling as much as 2.1 percent. The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 942.41.