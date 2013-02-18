版本:
2013年 2月 18日

Nikkei bounces after Japan escapes G20 criticism

TOKYO, Feb 18 Tokyo shares rebounded in early
Monday trade, with exporters and banks leading the pack after
the yen softened on the G20's decision not to single out Japan
for undertaking policies that have weakened its currency.
    The Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 11,338.20 while
the broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 953.65.
