版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 18日 星期一 14:12 BJT

Nikkei jumps, led by financials, exporters after Japan avoids G20 criticism

TOKYO, Feb 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 2.1 percent on Monday, led by exporters and banks after
the yen softened following the G20's decision not to single out
Japan for adopting policies that weakened its currency.
    The Nikkei ended up 234.04 points at 11,407.87, while the
broader Topix gained 2.2 percent to 962.69.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐