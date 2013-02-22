Nikkei falls on worries over U.S., euro-zone economies

BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Friday after Wall Street weakened on worries about the U.S. and euro-zone economies, with investors waiting to see if the United States backs Japan's plans to revive its economy. The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 11,242.88, while the broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 955.01.
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management