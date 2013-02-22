Nikkei falls on worries over U.S., euro-zone economies

TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Friday after Wall Street weakened on worries about the U.S. and euro-zone economies, with investors waiting to see if the United States backs Japan's plans to revive its economy. The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 11,242.88, while the broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 955.01.