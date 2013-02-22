版本:
Nikkei falls on worries over U.S., euro-zone economies

TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
for a second day on Friday after Wall Street weakened on worries
about the U.S. and euro-zone economies, with investors waiting
to see if the United States backs Japan's plans to revive its
economy.
    The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 11,242.88, while the
broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 955.01.

