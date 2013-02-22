版本:
Japan's Nikkei ends higher but investors stay cautious

TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei average rose on
Friday as investors scooped up bargains after the index fell
sharply in the previous session, although they remained cautious
ahead of the Japan-U.S. summit, the Bank of Japan governor
nomination and Italy's elections.
    The Nikkei ended up 0.7 percent at 11,385.94 after
dropping as much as 1.2 percent earlier in the session on
concerns over economic growth in the United States and euro
zone. For the week, the benchmark advanced 1.9 percent. 
    The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 963.48 in
relatively light activity.

