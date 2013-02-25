版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 25日 星期一 14:07 BJT

Nikkei jumps to 53-month high; Kuroda seen likely next BOJ chief

TOKYO, Feb 25 The Nikkei average soared 2.4
percent to a 53-month high on Monday with exporters leading
gains on a weaker yen, after sources said Japan was likely to
nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an
advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as its next central bank
governor.
    The Nikkei climbed 276.58 points to 11,662.52, its
highest level since late September 2008. The broader Topix
 added 1.8 percent to 980.70.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐