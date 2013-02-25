Nikkei jumps to 53-month high; Kuroda seen likely next BOJ chief

TOKYO, Feb 25 The Nikkei average soared 2.4 percent to a 53-month high on Monday with exporters leading gains on a weaker yen, after sources said Japan was likely to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as its next central bank governor. The Nikkei climbed 276.58 points to 11,662.52, its highest level since late September 2008. The broader Topix added 1.8 percent to 980.70.