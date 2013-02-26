版本:
Nikkei falls sharply as Italy election spooks investors

TOKYO, Feb 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
sharply at the open on Tuesday, retreating from a 53-month high
as the yen strengthened on uncertainty following the Italian
elections, with shares of some big exporters to Europe tumbling.
    The Nikkei dropped 2.4 percent to 11,379.92, and the
broader Topix shed 1.9 percent to 962.53.
    On Monday, the Nikkei had risen 2.4 percent to 11,662.52,
its highest level since late September 2008.
