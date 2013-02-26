Nikkei tumbles 2.3 pct on Italian election uncertainty

TOKYO, Feb 26 Japan's Nikkei average stumbled 2.3 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day drop in more than a month, as concerns grew that inconclusive elections in Italy could reignite the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei dropped 263.71 points to 11,398.81, retreating from a 53-month high hit in the previous session after sources said the Japanese government was likely to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of monetary easing, as its next Bank of Japan governor. The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 966.77.