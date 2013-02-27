版本:
Nikkei drops for 2nd day straight, automakers suffer

TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's Nikkei average dropped for
a second straight day on Wednesday as a halt in the yen's
weakening after an inconclusive Italian election prompted
investors to offload currency-sensitive stocks that have
outperformed recently.
    Automakers suffered, with Toyota Motor Corp down
2.3 percent and Honda Motor Co losing 2.5 percent.
    The Nikkei lost 1.3 percent to 11,253.97 after
shedding 2.3 percent on Tuesday on concerns that a deadlock in
Italian election could reignite the euro zone debt crisis. The
benchmark ended at a 53-month high on Monday.
    The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 953.72.
