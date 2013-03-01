Nikkei dips after sharp rally; reflation bets lend support

* Profit-taking dents Nikkei but Topix edges higher * Real estate stocks and other reflation bets support market * Further gains in Nikkei expected towards April - analyst By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, March 1 Japan's Nikkei stock average edged lower on Friday after a sharp rise the previous day, but interest in real estate stocks and other reflation bets following the appointment of a new central bank chief continued to lend firm support to the market. The Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 11,526.34, after rising 2.7 percent on Thursday. Thursday's move marked the biggest one-day percentage rise in three weeks, partly due to end-of-month window-dressing, traders said. The broader Topix index, which gives less weight to tech stocks and exporters, gained 0.3 percent to 978.81 on Friday. New Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive stance to use the full force of monetary policy to end deflation and spur growth has sharply weakened the yen and sent Tokyo stocks soaring since November, with the Nikkei hitting a 4-1/2 year high on Monday. "Investors are hoping that Abe's government will tackle asset deflation, so stocks related to the value of land such as real estate, rail road and warehouse shares have been popular recently," Hajime Nakajima, deputy general manager at Iwai Cosmo Securities. The warehouse subindex rose for a third straight day, adding 2.9 percent and was the best sectoral performer on the main board. Shibusawa Warehouse Co gained 4.3 percent and Yasuda Warehouse Co jumped 21 percent. The real estate subindex gained 2.8 percent with Mitsui Fudosan rising 1.2 percent and Mitsubishi Estate climbing 2.9 percent. Traders said that selling by short-term players seemed to have run its course in early morning trade, while long-term investors may stay on the sidelines before the weekend. Exporters, which have been the biggest gainers since the yen began declining sharply, succumbed to profit-taking. Toyota Motor Corp dropped 0.6 percent and Nikon Corp fell 1.0 percent. Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities, said the Nikkei could make further gains if the yen weakens. "The Nikkei will likely add gains towards April as investors expect the central bank will announce easing measures at its policy meeting then," Hirano said. Abe nominated Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive policy action, to head the Bank of Japan. Academic Kikuo Iwata, who supports unconventional monetary policy, and BOJ official Hiroshi Nakaso, who has hands-on knowledge of the central bank's inner workings, were nominated as BOJ deputy governors. The three men need to be approved by both houses of parliament.