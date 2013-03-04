版本:
Japan's Nikkei vaults to 53-month high on strong U.S. data

TOKYO, March 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed 0.8 percent to a 53-month high on Monday after data
showed surprisingly strong U.S. manufacturing and consumer
sentiment. 
    The Nikkei advanced 89.43 points to 11,695.81,
eclipsing the previous 53-month high of 11,662.52 hit on Feb.
25. The broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to
991.58.
