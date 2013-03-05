版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 08:04 BJT

Nikkei advances on late Wall St rally, BOJ easing expectations

TOKYO, March 5 Japan's Nikkei average advanced
in early trade on Tuesday after U.S. stocks staged a late rally,
while the confirmation hearing of Bank of Japan nominees should
continue to boost expectations of further easing by the central
bank.
    The Nikkei added 0.7 percent to 11,736.80, while the
broader Topix put on 0.6 percent to 998.44. The Nikkei
rose 0.4 percent to 11,652.29 on Monday after climbing to a
53-month high of 11,767.68 intraday as Haruhiko Kuroda, the
nominee for BOJ governor, outlined a forceful policy to defeat
deflation.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐