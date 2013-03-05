版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 14:10 BJT

Nikkei ends at new 4-1/2 year high on BOJ hopes

TOKYO, March 5 The Nikkei average ended at a new
4-1/2 year high on Tuesday as confirmation hearings for Bank of
Japan leadership nominees buoyed sentiment, but gains were
trimmed in late trade on profit-taking in recent gainers like
financials and exporters.
    The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 11,683.45, its
highest closing level since September 2008. At one point, it
rose as high as 11,779.42, also its highest level since
September 2008.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 988.62.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐