Nikkei rises to new 4-1/2 year high; exporters, real estates lead

* Nikkei up 1.4 pct as Wall Street surge buoys market
* Topix touches 1,000-line for 1st time since 2010
* Sharp jumps on Samsung investment news
* Interest in domestic-demand stocks - analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh 4-1/2 year high on Wednesday, as investors were
cheered after the Dow Jones industrial average climbed to a
record closing high on improving outlook for growth in China and
the United States.
Across-the-board buying underpinned the benchmark index,
with 32 of 33 subsectors rising, while exporters and real estate
stocks outperformed the overall market.
The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 11,845.04, the
highest level since September 2008.
China's pledge of record government spending to boost growth
and upbeat U.S. service sector data drove the Dow up 0.89
percent to a record-closing high at 14,253.77 points, surpassing
the peak seen in 2007.
Sharp Corp soared 18 percent to a one-month high of
356 yen after three sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters that South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is set to invest about $110 million in the
struggling firm, a deal that will ensure it a smooth supply of
large-sized TV panels and help bolster the Japanese company's
chances of survival.
Exporters were stronger, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 2.0 percent and Sony Corp gaining 1.5 percent.
"Investors may chase the market higher to 11,800, but it may
be difficult to hold above that level until the close," said
Yoshiyuki Kondo, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.
The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,000.05. It
was the first time since April 2010 that it had climbed above
the 1,000-line due mainly to buying in domestic-demand sensitive
shares such as real estate stocks.
The Nikkei has gained 14 percent this year, outperforming
its global peers on the back of a weaker yen mainly driven by
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bold reflationary policies aimed at
reigniting the economy.
The Dow has added 8.8 percent, the Standard & Poor's
500 Index has gained 8.0 percent while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index has advanced 4.9 percent over
the same period.
Analysts said domestic-demand focused stocks such as
department stores will likely continue to attract buying due to
recent strength in sales of luxury items. Hopes that Abe's
reflationary policies will be effective are expected to lift
asset-related shares including warehouses and railroad stocks.
"Until January, exporters led the Japanese market's gains,
but people's interest is shifting to domestic-demand shares
lately," said Yutaka Yoshino, chief technical analyst at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
On Wednesday, the real estate subsector was the
best sectoral performer, with Mitsui Fudosan Co gaining
2.7 percent, Mitsubishi Estate Co adding 2.0 percent
and Sumitomo Realty & Development Co soaring 3.2
percent.