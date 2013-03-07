版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 08:08 BJT

Nikkei rises above 12,000 for first time since Sept 08

TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
above 12,000 on Thursday for the first time in 4-1/2 years, with
risk appetite supported by a record high on Wall Street and the
prospect of Japan soon adopting aggressively reflationary
monetary policy.
    The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 12,016.23, to be at
its highest levels since September 2008. The broader Topix
 gained 0.6 percent to 1,008.96.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐