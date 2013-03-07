Nikkei rises for 6th session to end just below 12,000

TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei average rose to a 4-1/2-year high for a second day in a row on Thursday, boosted by the prospect of Japan soon embarking on a more aggressive monetary policy, although the index failed to close above the key 12,000-mark. The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 11,968.08, extending its winning streak to six sessions, after climbing as high as 12,069.60 earlier in the day. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to close at 1,004.35, its highest since October 2008.