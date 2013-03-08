版本:
Nikkei hits new 4-1/2 year high, biggest weekly gain since Dec 2011

TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
ended at a new 53-month high on Friday, buoyed by bullish U.S.
data, a weakening yen, and ongoing optimism aggressive easing
will soon be adopted by the Bank of Japan's new leadership.
    The Nikkei advanced 2.6 percent to 12,283.62, its
highest closing level since September 2008. For the week, the
index gained 5.8 percent, the biggest weekly gain since December
2011.
    The broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 1,020.50.
