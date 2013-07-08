版本:
Nikkei drops 1.4 pct on Asian markets' weakness; S&P cuts SoftBank to 'junk' status

TOKYO, July 8 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1.4 percent on Monday after hitting a six-week high as sharp
declines in Asian markets tempered optimism stemming from strong
U.S. data and a weaker yen, while S&P's downgrade on SoftBank
Corp's debt rating to "junk" status increased a
negative mood.
    The benchmark Nikkei dropped 200.63 points to
14,109.34 after rising as high as 14,497.65 in early trade, a
level not seen since May 29, on the back of upbeat U.S. jobs
data suggesting the world's largest economy was on a solid
footing.
    The broader Topix index dropped 1.4 percent to
1,172.58.
