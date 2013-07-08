Nikkei set to rebound on strong global lead; China market eyed

TOKYO, July 9 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to rise on Tuesday helped by gains in Wall Street and
European equities, while the U.S. earnings season also bolstered
investor optimism after last week's robust U.S. jobs data.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
14,150 to 14,450 during the session after dropping 1.4 percent
to 14,109.34 on Monday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,310, up 1.5
percent from the Osaka close of 14,100.
Analysts said the Japanese market will likely attract buyers
in early trade, but investors remain wary about the fragile
Chinese markets, which dragged down the Nikkei in late trade on
Monday
China shares had their worst day in two weeks on Monday, with
Hong Kong markets also slipping, after Beijing pledged to cut
off credit to industries plagued by overcapacity.
"The market remains sensitive to Chinese shares. The
Nikkei's performance will depend on how the Shanghai market
moves," said Yoshiyuki Kondo, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.
He expects buying could be concentrated in domestic-demand
sensitive shares rather than exporters as the yen's weakness has
paused, with the dollar edging off to 100.86 yen after
hitting a 1-1/2-month peak of 101.53 yen On Monday.
"Because of the summer heat, convenience store shares and
beverage makers may attract buyers on hopes for increasing sales
of cold beverage drinks," Kondo said.
In the U.S., Alcoa Inc reported a
larger-than-expected quarterly profit, excluding one-time items
such as restructuring costs and legal expenses.
The Nikkei is down 11.5 percents since reaching a 5-1/2-year
high on May 23, hurt by slowing growth in China and concerns of
an imminent rollback of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying
programme. However, it's still up 36 percent this year,
underpinned by the Japanese government's sweeping stimulus
policies.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SoftBank Corp
SoftBank said on Monday that it expects to complete its
$21.6 billion acquisition of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel
Corp S.N on Wednesday.
--Olympus Corp
Olympus said it will raise up to 118 billion yen ($1.17
billion) in a new share issue to expand its medical equipment
business and rebuild its financial health, after an accounting
scandal plunged the company into the red.