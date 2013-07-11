Nikkei edges up despite yen's strength; rallies in Asian stocks also help

TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Thursday in choppy trade even though the yen's rally paused, while firmer Asian stocks boosted market sentiment. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 14,472.58, after opening 1.0 percent lower on the back of the yen's surge against the dollar. Index heavyweight Fast Retailing gained 1.8 percent and buoyed the benchmark. The broader Topix was almost flat at 1,194.77. For a wrap up on Asian markets, please click on