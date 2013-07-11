版本:
Nikkei edges up despite yen's strength; rallies in Asian stocks also help

TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Thursday in choppy trade even though the yen's
rally paused, while firmer Asian stocks boosted market
sentiment.
    The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 14,472.58, after
opening 1.0 percent lower on the back of the yen's surge against
the dollar. Index heavyweight Fast Retailing gained 1.8
percent and buoyed the benchmark.
    The broader Topix was almost flat at 1,194.77.
