Nikkei rises to 7-week high on Wall St gains; Fast Retailing tumbles

TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to a seven-week closing high on Friday, buoyed by a record finish on Wall Street but a sharp slide in heavyweight Fast Retailing weighed on the broader market. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 14,506.25, its highest close since May 24, while the broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 1,201.99. Fast Retailing tumbled 5.8 percent after the operator of the Uniqlo fashion chain posted a disappointing operating profit for the quarter ended on May 31 and kept its full-year earnings guidance unchanged. The stock contributed 89 negative points to the Nikkei and was the second-most traded on the main board by turnover.