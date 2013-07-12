Nikkei rises to 7-week high on Wall St gains; Fast Retailing tumbles

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to a seven-week closing high on Friday, buoyed by a record finish on Wall Street but a sharp slide in heavyweight Fast Retailing weighed on the broader market. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 14,506.25, its highest close since May 24, while the broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 1,201.99. Fast Retailing tumbled 5.8 percent after the operator of the Uniqlo fashion chain posted a disappointing operating profit for the quarter ended on May 31 and kept its full-year earnings guidance unchanged. The stock contributed 89 negative points to the Nikkei and was the second-most traded on the main board by turnover.
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.