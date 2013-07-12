版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 14:10 BJT

Nikkei rises to 7-week high on Wall St gains; Fast Retailing tumbles

TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up to a seven-week closing high on Friday, buoyed by a
record finish on Wall Street but a sharp slide in heavyweight
Fast Retailing weighed on the broader market.
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 14,506.25,
its highest close since May 24, while the broader Topix 
advanced 0.6 percent to 1,201.99.
    Fast Retailing tumbled 5.8 percent after the operator of the
Uniqlo fashion chain posted a disappointing operating profit for
the quarter ended on May 31 and kept its full-year earnings
guidance unchanged. The stock contributed 89 negative points to
the Nikkei and was the second-most traded on the main board by
turnover.
