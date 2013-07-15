Nikkei set to gain to 7-1/2-week high on strong global lead, weaker yen

TOKYO, July 16 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to reach its highest level in 7-1/2-weeks on Tuesday,
helped by gains in Wall Street and Asian equities, while a
weaker yen would also provide a boost to blue-chip exporters.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 14,600 to 14,800 on Tuesday.
Tokyo was closed on Monday for a public holiday. On Friday,
the benchmark Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 14,506.25, its highest
close since May 24, while the broader Topix advanced 0.6
percent to 1,201.99.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,710 on
Monday, up 1.7 percent from the close in Osaka of
14,470.
"As U.S. stocks edged up to new all-time highs, the yen got
softer again, and as there are no major domestic events
scheduled this week, it's only reasonable to predict that the
Nikkei will test a new (7-1/2-week) high." said Kenichi Hirano,
a strategist at Tachibana Securities.
"However, there are some signs of overheating in the market.
Profit-taking can set in anytime."
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average and
the S&P 500 on Monday finished at record closing highs
for the third consecutive session.
China's annual GDP growth, published on Monday, slowed to
7.5 percent in April to June, in line with expectations, and
following growth of 7.7 percent in the January-March period.
Asian stocks rose on relief that growth was not lower after
a surprise fall in exports in June.
The yen was quoted at 100.03 yen to the dollar in
early Asian trade on Tuesday after reaching a two-week high of
98.20 on Thursday.
> S&P 500 gains for an 8th day, buoyed by Citigroup
> Dlr up from selloff, Bernanke testimony to set outlook
> U.S. bond prices rise as retail sales disappoint
> Gold inches down, Bernanke eyed for stimulus clue
> Oil prices edge higher on China, U.S. data
STOCKS TO WATCH
-FUJI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Subaru maker Fuji Heavy Industries is expected to report a
quarterly record operating profit of around 70 billion yen ($701
million) for the three months ended June 30, up 300 percent on
the year, the Nikkei business daily reported.
-MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORP
Mitsubishi Tanabe said it would buy a 54 percent stake in
Canada's Medicago Inc for up to C$179 million ($172
million) to add plant-derived vaccine technology to its
portfolio.
Medicago will become a joint-venture firm of Mitsubishi
Tanabe and Philip Morris International, which already
holds a 38.5 percent stake in the company through a
subsidiary.