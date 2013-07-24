版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 14:20 BJT

Nikkei snaps two-day rally; Nidec, Apple-related shares shine

TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rally, as investors
took profits in recent gainers, but losses were limited by rises
in Nidec Corp and Apple Inc -related stocks
after the iPhone maker posted robust sales.
    The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 14,731.28,
while the broader Topix eased 0.2 percent to 1,219.92.
    With investors' focus shifting to the just-started
April-June earnings season, individual earnings reports were
also behind key market movers on the day, sending Nidec and
Apple supplier Murata Manufacturing Co up 10 percent
and 3.8 percent, respectively.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐