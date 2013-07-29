Nikkei may drop for 5th day as yen decline falters; Fed in focus

TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to drop for the fifth session on Tuesday as the yen's
decline falters, with many investors sitting on the sidelines as
they wait for corporate earnings and key events later in the
week such as a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 13,500 and 13,700 on Tuesday, after falling 3.3 percent
to a four-week low of 13,661.13 the day before.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,520, down
0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,600.
"The Nikkei will probably open lower. However, unless the
yen strengthens further or Chinese stocks slide again during the
session, I think the index may trim its losses later as
investors see that recent losses have been a little excessive,"
said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 7.6 percent over the last
four sessions.
Kanayama added that the psychologically significant level of
13,500 would serve as near-term support. The index has not been
below that level since June 28.
The yen traded at 97.93 yen against the dollar on
Tuesday morning, still not far from a one-month high of 97.64
hit on Monday. A stronger yen tends to make export-reliant
Japan's products less competitive in the global market.
Analysts also said that investors are reluctant to take
positions before key economic events at home and abroad this
week, such as earnings reports, a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
and Chinese manufacturing data.
On Tuesday, companies including Hitachi Ltd,
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Tokyo Electron Ltd
, All Nippon Airways Co Ltd and KDDI Corp
will report their first-quarter results.
In the United States, market participants will scrutinize
the Federal Open Market Committee policy statement this
Wednesday for any additional clues about the Fed's intended
timeline for scaling back its quantitative easing.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) said on Monday that
its quarterly net profit more than doubled as a rally in
Japanese stocks pushed up the value of the bank's equity
investments and boosted profit at its brokerage unit.
Japan's third-largest lender by assets reported a net profit
of 288.33 billion yen ($2.9 billion) for its April-June fiscal
first quarter, up from 117.84 billion yen a year earlier.
--KOMATSU LTD, HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO
LTD
Construction work in China is rapidly picking up even as the
economy slows, with the world's second largest manufacturer of
heavy equipment Komatsu saying on Monday it expects the worst to
be over for the sector.
Japan's second-largest construction machinery maker Hitachi
Construction Machinery also said it expected a rebound in
Chinese demand, citing higher-than-expected sales of hydraulic
excavators.
--KANSAI PAINT
Kansai Paint has paid more than $4 million for control of
Zimbabwean paint and chemicals firm Astra Industries Ltd.