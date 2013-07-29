Nikkei may drop for 5th day as yen decline falters; Fed in focus

TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to drop for the fifth session on Tuesday as the yen's decline falters, with many investors sitting on the sidelines as they wait for corporate earnings and key events later in the week such as a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,500 and 13,700 on Tuesday, after falling 3.3 percent to a four-week low of 13,661.13 the day before. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,520, down 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,600. "The Nikkei will probably open lower. However, unless the yen strengthens further or Chinese stocks slide again during the session, I think the index may trim its losses later as investors see that recent losses have been a little excessive," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 7.6 percent over the last four sessions. Kanayama added that the psychologically significant level of 13,500 would serve as near-term support. The index has not been below that level since June 28. The yen traded at 97.93 yen against the dollar on Tuesday morning, still not far from a one-month high of 97.64 hit on Monday. A stronger yen tends to make export-reliant Japan's products less competitive in the global market. Analysts also said that investors are reluctant to take positions before key economic events at home and abroad this week, such as earnings reports, a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and Chinese manufacturing data. On Tuesday, companies including Hitachi Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Tokyo Electron Ltd , All Nippon Airways Co Ltd and KDDI Corp will report their first-quarter results. In the United States, market participants will scrutinize the Federal Open Market Committee policy statement this Wednesday for any additional clues about the Fed's intended timeline for scaling back its quantitative easing. > Wall St declines as investors focus on Fed policy meeting > Dollar rises off 5-week low before Fed talks, U.S. data > U.S. bonds fall on corporate supply before Fed talks > Gold eases after 3-week gain, investors await Fed meet > Oil steadies after weekly slide, Europe outages support STOCKS TO WATCH --SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) said on Monday that its quarterly net profit more than doubled as a rally in Japanese stocks pushed up the value of the bank's equity investments and boosted profit at its brokerage unit. Japan's third-largest lender by assets reported a net profit of 288.33 billion yen ($2.9 billion) for its April-June fiscal first quarter, up from 117.84 billion yen a year earlier. --KOMATSU LTD, HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD Construction work in China is rapidly picking up even as the economy slows, with the world's second largest manufacturer of heavy equipment Komatsu saying on Monday it expects the worst to be over for the sector. Japan's second-largest construction machinery maker Hitachi Construction Machinery also said it expected a rebound in Chinese demand, citing higher-than-expected sales of hydraulic excavators. --KANSAI PAINT Kansai Paint has paid more than $4 million for control of Zimbabwean paint and chemicals firm Astra Industries Ltd.