Nikkei set to rise to 1-week high as Wall St gains, yen weakens

TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to rise to a one-week high on Friday, following Wall Street and European shares higher on strong U.S. economic data and as major central banks said they would keep monetary stimulus in place. A stronger dollar versus the yen also buoyed sentiment, with the greenback rising 1.7 percent to 99.54 yen due to robust U.S. data on jobless claims and manufacturing. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 14,000 and 14,300 on Friday, after rising 2.5 percent to 14,005.77 the day before. It will likely surpass its 25-day moving average of 14,235. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,180, up 0.9 percent from the close in Osaka of 14,050. Corporate earnings from blue chip companies such as Toyota Motor Corp after the market closes will likely sideline some investors, with the latest U.S. hobs numbers also due later in the day. "To the Japanese market, especially when companies are reporting their earnings and outlooks, a weaker yen becomes a strong driving factor," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. "Signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy are also helping Japanese shares." A strong jobs report would increase the likelihood the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its stimulus in September, which could hurt the gains in equities and commodities, but it would support the dollar. A weak yen lifts Japanese exporters' competitiveness abroad as well as profits when repatriated. On Thursday, The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 topping 1,700. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England both ended policy meetings by leaving interest rates at record lows. > Dow, S&P 500 end at highs after data, stimulus in place > Euro falls on ECB policy, dlr soars before US jobs data > US bond prices tumble as data support Fed tapering view > Gold falls as ECB rate view, strong US data boost dlr > U.S. oil jumps 2.5 pct, Brent narrows on economic data STOCKS TO WATCH --Sony Corp Sony said its electronics division faces hard times ahead even after a weak yen helped pull it into profit for the first time in two years, ratcheting up pressure on the board to respond to activist shareholder Daniel Loeb's proposal to split the company in two. --Japan's Sharp Corp eked out an operating profit in the first quarter, an unexpectedly early turnaround from last year's loss as brisk sales of solar panels and a weak yen propelled it towards a recovery that it must achieve to satisfy creditors.