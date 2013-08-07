Nikkei suffers biggest one-day fall in 8 weeks on strong yen

TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan's Nikkei average tumbled 4 percent on Wednesday, suffering the biggest one-day percentage loss since mid-June as the dollar fell to a six-week low to the yen, while heavyweights were sold off ahead of Friday's options settlement. The benchmark Nikkei shed 576.12 points to a one-week low of 13,824.94. The broader Topix dropped 3.2 percent to 1,155.26 in relatively thin trade, with all of its 33 sectors falling. Toyota Motor Corp slipped 2.4 percent and Sony Corp fell 4.3 percent, while index heavyweights Fast Retailing Co and SoftBank Corp slid 6.1 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.