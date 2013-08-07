Nikkei suffers biggest one-day fall in 8 weeks on strong yen

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan's Nikkei average tumbled 4 percent on Wednesday, suffering the biggest one-day percentage loss since mid-June as the dollar fell to a six-week low to the yen, while heavyweights were sold off ahead of Friday's options settlement. The benchmark Nikkei shed 576.12 points to a one-week low of 13,824.94. The broader Topix dropped 3.2 percent to 1,155.26 in relatively thin trade, with all of its 33 sectors falling. Toyota Motor Corp slipped 2.4 percent and Sony Corp fell 4.3 percent, while index heavyweights Fast Retailing Co and SoftBank Corp slid 6.1 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.