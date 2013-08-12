Nikkei set to rise on yen's retreat, corporate tax cut report

TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to rise on Tuesday, likely underpinned by exporters on the
back of the yen's retreat against the dollar and on a report the
government is considering lowering the corporate tax rate.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
13,500 to 13,750 on Tuesday after falling 0.7 percent to
13,519.43 on Monday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,615, up 0.8
percent from the close in Osaka of 13,510.
Market participants said the market should be supported by a
Nikkei report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for a
study on lowering the corporate tax, citing government sources.
"The media report on Abe's move to consider lowering the
corporate tax is positive for the stock market. We may see a
200-point rise," said Mitsushige Akino, a fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
The yen's pull back against the dollar is expected to help
exporters as a weaker currency sharpens their competitive edge
in the global market.
The dollar was last up at 97.20 yen, pulling away
from a seven-week low around 95.81 set last Thursday.
"Volume is low partly because many people are taking summer
holidays, but it's also because some investors are risk-averse
while they await any developments for Fed's tapering," said
Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Uncertainty on when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to
roll back its massive stimulus has roiled global markets in
recent months.
On Monday, only 1.78 billion shares changed hands, the
lowest level since December 11.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on Japan machinery
orders data due out at 2350 GMT.
> Dow, S&P 500 end lower; Nasdaq lifted by BlackBerry, Apple
> Dollar rises broadly in anticipation of U.S. data
> U.S. bonds fall in light trade, data in focus
> Gold up nearly 2 pct on ETF inflow, tight physical supply
> Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions