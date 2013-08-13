版本:
Nikkei rebounds 2.6 pct on corporate tax cut report, weaker yen

TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
bounced back on Tuesday as the yen weakened against the dollar
after a media report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is
considering a corporate tax cut to help offset the impact of a
planned two-stage hike in the sales tax.
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.6 percent to 13,867.00
and the broader Topix gained 2 percent to 1,157.15 in
very thin trade.
    Index heavyweights and blue-chip exporters led the gains,
with SoftBank Corp and Fast Retailing Co Ltd 
up 6.3 percent and 4.3 percent, and Panasonic Corp 
climbing 3.8 percent.
