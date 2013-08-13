Nikkei rebounds 2.6 pct on corporate tax cut report, weaker yen

BRIEF-Banro announces Q1 2017 production results
* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017 continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on available run-of-mine ore
TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back on Tuesday as the yen weakened against the dollar after a media report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut to help offset the impact of a planned two-stage hike in the sales tax. The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.6 percent to 13,867.00 and the broader Topix gained 2 percent to 1,157.15 in very thin trade. Index heavyweights and blue-chip exporters led the gains, with SoftBank Corp and Fast Retailing Co Ltd up 6.3 percent and 4.3 percent, and Panasonic Corp climbing 3.8 percent.
* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017 continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on available run-of-mine ore
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
* RPM International Inc- files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2penAuU) Further company coverage: