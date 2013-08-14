版本:
2013年 8月 14日

Nikkei rises to 1-week high on strong global econ data, weak yen

TOKYO, Aug 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
closed at a one-week high on Wednesday in choppy trade as
positive economic data from Europe and the United States spurred
buying, while a weak yen lifted  exporters such as Toyota Motor
Corp and Honda Motor Co.
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.3 percent to 14,050.16
after falling to as low as 13,747.18 earlier. The broader Topix
 added 1.2 percent to 1,171.34.
    Traders attributed late buying to short-term investors' high
frequency trade.
