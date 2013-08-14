Nikkei set to fall on weak Wall St; choppy trade seen due to summer lull

TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to retreat on Thursday after overnight weakness in Wall Street soured the mood, while the summer lull should see subdued activity with recent gainers such as real estate firms and steelmakers possibly taking a breather. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,700 and 14,000 on the day after rising to a one-week high of 1.3 percent to 14,050.16 on Wednesday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,875, down 1.0 percent from the close in Osaka of 14,010. Analysts said that volume is likely to remain thin as the earnings seasons is winding down while many market participants are absent during the summer holiday season. "Due to thin trade, we need to brace for unpredictable moves in late trade such as leveraged ETF trade and futures trade by program traders," said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior strategist at SMBC Friend Securities. "Apart from that, investors will probably take profits on sectors which rose yesterday." On Wednesday, U.S. shares were dragged down by uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's plans to withdraw stimulus after an official said the central bank needs to gather more evidence that the country's economy is improving before deciding to taper its stimulus. The Nikkei has been fairly volatile in recent weeks, buffeted by the earnings season, continuing speculation about the Fed's stimulus plans and slowing growth in China, Japan's second-biggest export market. However, recent upbeat data from China has raised hopes that the economy there may be stabilising. The benchmark has risen 35 percent this year, mainly driven by the Japanese government's aggressive stimulus policies aimed at pulling the world's third-largest economy out of two decades of stagnation. > Wall St falls on uncertainty about Fed's bond buying > Euro near flat vs dollar despite euro zone data > U.S. bond yields hover near two-year highs > Gold rises 1 pct on commodities rally; silver up too > Oil reaches 4-month high as Middle East tensions flare