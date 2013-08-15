版本:
Nikkei falls on weak Wall St; profit-taking on brokers, realtors

* Nikkei supported above 5-day moving average
    * Market braces for volatility caused by program trade -
analyst
    * Anything can be catalyst to sway market - analyst

    By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Thursday after overnight weakness in Wall Street soured the
mood, while such recent gainers as securities brokers and
real-estate companies lost ground on profit-taking.
    The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 13,873.37 in
mid-morning trade, being supported above its 5-day moving
average of 13,784.27.
    Of Topix's 33 subsectors, 31 were in negative territory, led
by the securities-broking and real estate sectors. Nomura
Holdings fell 2.3 percent, Daiwa Securities Group
 shed 3.1 percent, Mitsui Fudosan and Sumitomo
Realty & Development dropped 2.0 percent and 2.8
percent, respectively.
    The Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,163.38.
    "Leading gainers and losers look the opposite of yesterday.
It's basically profit-taking without many participants," said
Takuya Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. "On a thin
trading day like today, we need to monitor a catalyst that
doesn't even look like it would affect Japan."
    On Wednesday, the Nikkei ended at a one-week high, with most
buying in late trade after France's gross domestic product
figure came in stronger than expected.
    Takahashi said that further developments in Egypt and a
surge in crude oil prices could be a risk to the Japanese
market.
    "The market is generally worried about rising gasoline
prices as import costs rise on the back of the weakening yen.
Although some oil companies could benefit from a possibility
that the value of their inventories could rise, it should be
negative to the overall market," Takahashi said.
    Analysts said that Thursday's trade will likely stay
subdued, with the earnings seasons winding down and many market
participants on holiday.
    "Due to thin trade, we need to brace for unpredictable moves
in late trade such as leveraged ETF trade and futures trade by
program traders," said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior strategist at
SMBC Friend Securities.
    Bucking the weakness, Nikon Corp rose 3.6 percent
after the Nikkei newspaper reported that the camera maker, along
with others, plans to jointly develop mass-production
technologies for induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells by about
fiscal 2017.
    On Wednesday, U.S. shares were dragged down by uncertainty
over the Federal Reserve's plans to withdraw stimulus after an
official said the central bank needs to gather more evidence
that the country's economy is improving before deciding to taper
its stimulus.
    The Nikkei has been fairly volatile in recent weeks,
buffeted by earnings season fluctuations, continuing speculation
about the Fed's stimulus plans, and slowing growth in China,
Japan's second-biggest export market. However, recent upbeat
data from China has raised hopes that the economy there may be
stabilising. 
    The Nikkei has risen around 35 percent this year, driven
mainly by the Japanese government's aggressive stimulus policies
aimed at pulling the economy out of stagnation.
