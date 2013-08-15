版本:
2013年 8月 15日

Nikkei retreats from 1-week high; ministers' tax comments sour mood

TOKYO, Aug 15 The Nikkei average shed 2.1
percent on Thursday, pulling back from a one-week high reached
the previous day, after falls on Wall Street overnight and
Japanese ministers' comments a potential corporate tax-cut
soured the mood.
    The benchmark Nikkei ended down 297.22 points to
13,752.94, led by futures selling, while the broader Topix
 dropped 1.7 percent to 1,151.82. Trading volume was
light.
    During the trading session on Thursday, Japanese government
spokesman Yoshihide Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso both
downplayed this week's report in the Nikkei business daily that
the government is considering a corporate tax cut.
