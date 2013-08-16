Nikkei falls hit by financials; Fed stimulus concern weighs

TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day in thin trade on Friday as declines in insurers and banks weighed after another batch of upbeat U.S. data added to speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to trim its stimulus soon. The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 13,650.11, breaking below the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud of 14,179.23. For the week, the Nikkei added 0.3 percent. The broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 1,142.65.