Nikkei drops to seven-week lows as emerging market tension weighs

* Tension over emerging markets keep investors away from
risk
* Fed minutes due later on Wednesday
* Titanium shares shine on Credit Suisse upgrade
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 21 Japan's Nikkei share average
weakened to fresh seven-week lows on Wednesday on concerns that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon start tapering its monetary
stimulus, drawing more capital out of Asia.
Those worries have been exacerbated by sharp slides in Asian
emerging currencies and stock markets.
"Investors are awaiting the Fed minutes for more clues now.
At the same time, tension over emerging markets' currencies and
stocks is keeping investors from taking on risk," said Nobuhiko
Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities.
Tokyo Electric Power Co tumbled 6.2 percent to a
3-1/2 week low and was the most traded stock by turnover after
it said water with dangerously high levels of radiation is
leaking from a storage tank at Japan's crippled Fukushima
nuclear plant.
The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 13,277.91 in
mid-morning trade, extending a 2.6 percent loss a day earlier.
It is down 17 percent from its May peak of 15,942.60 but is
still up 28 percent for the year to date .
The Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,116.23.
Exporters lost ground as the dollar fell against the yen.
Toyota Motor Corp dropped 2.0 percent, while Honda
Motor Co shed 1.2 percent. A stronger yen cuts into
the value of earnings garnered abroad and hurts exporters'
competitiveness.
The Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes of
its July 30-31 meeting on Wednesday, with investors eager for
clues as to whether the Fed will reduce its $85 billion monthly
purchases of U.S. bonds at its September 17-18 meeting.
Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said market would likely stay
weak in thin volume until U.S. jobs data is released in the
first week of September.
But titanium makers gained after ratings upgrades from
Credit Suisse. Toho Titanium Co jumped 8.4 percent and
Osaka Titanium Technologies Co soared 11 percent.
"We expect a healthy backlog for aircraft orders, aircraft
production to ramp up, and other factors to make the next
upswing in the cycle a substantial one," Credit Suisse wrote in
a report.