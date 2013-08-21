版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 21日 星期三 14:34 BJT

Nikkei rebounds from 7-week low as emerging market worries recede

TOKYO, Aug 21 Japan's Nikkei share average
bounced back from a seven-week low on Wednesday as concerns that
capital outflows from Asia will accelerate as the Federal
Reserve starts tapering its monetary stimulus slightly eased.
    In a choppy session, the benchmark Nikkei fell to as
low as 13,250.36 but finished 0.2 percent higher at 13,424.33.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,121.74 in
light trade.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐