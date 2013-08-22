版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 22日 星期四 14:18 BJT

Nikkei falls on Fed jitters; China PMI helps limit losses

TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last meeting failed to ease concerns it will begin to trim its
stimulus soon, drawing more capital out of emerging countries.
    The market got a modicum of support from an upbeat Chinese 
manufacturing report and a weaker yen, which helped to limit the
declines.
    The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to close at
13,365.17 after skidding to 13,238.73 earlier, the lowest level
since June 27. The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to
1,119.56.

